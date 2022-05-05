Lisa Monroe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Monroe, FNP-C
Overview of Lisa Monroe, FNP-C
Lisa Monroe, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA.
Lisa Monroe works at
Lisa Monroe's Office Locations
-
1
Redding Family Medical Group Inc.2510 Airpark Dr Ste 201, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-4034
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Monroe?
I have had years and years of experiences with Lisa and I have nothing but good things to say. She has treated me for Generalized Anxiety, headaches, Prediabetes, and many more things. I don’t have a bad thing to say about the care she has provided to me and my family. I trust her with my healthcare and will continue to do so as long as she’s practicing in Shasta County.
About Lisa Monroe, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356697668
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Monroe accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Monroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Monroe works at
12 patients have reviewed Lisa Monroe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Monroe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Monroe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Monroe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.