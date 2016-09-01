See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Lisa Rhoad, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Rhoad, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lisa Rhoad, APRN

Lisa Rhoad, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Lisa Rhoad works at River City OBGYN in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Michelle Madjar, NP
Michelle Madjar, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Donita Jones, NP
Donita Jones, NP
4.3 (3)
View Profile
Clay Grimes, NP
Clay Grimes, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Lisa Rhoad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Florida Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates PA
    836 Prudential Dr Ste 1202, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-4862
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Rhoad?

    Sep 01, 2016
    I have experience with two other doctors with this practice. However, for the ease of getting an annual appointment, I scheduled with the first available. I am so happy I did. The experience was wonderful. I recommended her to a friend too.
    Renee Reed in Jacksonville, FL — Sep 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Rhoad, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Rhoad, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Rhoad to family and friends

    Lisa Rhoad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Rhoad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Rhoad, APRN.

    About Lisa Rhoad, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164648523
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Rhoad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Rhoad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Rhoad works at River City OBGYN in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Lisa Rhoad’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lisa Rhoad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Rhoad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Rhoad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Rhoad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Rhoad, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.