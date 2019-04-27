Dr. Lisa Squire, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Squire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Squire, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Squire, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PHD, Clinical Psychology, University Of North Dakota.
Locations
Lisa S. Squire, PhD, LP7800 Metro Pkwy Ste 300, Bloomington, MN 55425 Directions (952) 814-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful to me. Challenges my problematic thinking and encourages me to push myself. She gets distracted occasionally, but is overall a great therapist.
About Dr. Lisa Squire, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1609872589
Education & Certifications
- GRADUATES OF INSTITUTIONS NOT LISTED AS MEDICAL SCHOOLS
- Pre-Doctoral Internship, Minneapolis V.A. Hospital
- PHD, Clinical Psychology, University Of North Dakota
- San Diego State University
