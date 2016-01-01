See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Luz Arias, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Luz Arias, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Luz Arias, APRN

Luz Arias, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Luz Arias works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Julia Smith, MSN
Julia Smith, MSN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Esmeralda Young, APRN
Esmeralda Young, APRN
4.2 (85)
View Profile
Jennifer Hanle, MSN
Jennifer Hanle, MSN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Luz Arias' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MaxHealth - Tampa - Webb Rd - 2
    6101 Webb Rd Ste 203, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 269-6426
  2. 2
    MaxHealth - Tampa - N Dale Mabry Hwy
    14003 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste A, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 961-9174

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Ultimate Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Luz Arias?

    Photo: Luz Arias, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Luz Arias, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Luz Arias to family and friends

    Luz Arias' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Luz Arias

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Luz Arias, APRN.

    About Luz Arias, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083032734
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Luz Arias, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Luz Arias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Luz Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Luz Arias works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Luz Arias’s profile.

    Luz Arias has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Luz Arias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luz Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luz Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Luz Arias, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.