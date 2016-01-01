Luz Arias, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Luz Arias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Luz Arias, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Luz Arias, APRN
Luz Arias, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Luz Arias works at
Luz Arias' Office Locations
MaxHealth - Tampa - Webb Rd - 26101 Webb Rd Ste 203, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 269-6426
MaxHealth - Tampa - N Dale Mabry Hwy14003 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste A, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 961-9174
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Simply Healthcare
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Luz Arias, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1083032734
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Luz Arias speaks Spanish.
