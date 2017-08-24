Dr. Hill accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyda Hill, PHD
Dr. Lyda Hill, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Laguna Beach, CA.
Joel Kotin, MD21622 Ocean Vista Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-5009
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Wonderful person, very caring, smart, and professional.
About Dr. Lyda Hill, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1679600027
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
