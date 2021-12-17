Dr. Solovay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margie Solovay, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margie Solovay, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 80 5th Ave Rm 1004, New York, NY 10011 Directions (917) 751-6794
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A thoughtful and empathetic doctor who has helped me better understand and manage difficult relationships. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Margie Solovay, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477530046
Frequently Asked Questions
