Maria Lourdes Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maria Lourdes Roy, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Maria Lourdes Roy, NP
Maria Lourdes Roy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Lourdes Roy's Office Locations
- 1 6045 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 444-7940
About Maria Lourdes Roy, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124471099
