Mary Brown, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Mary Brown, CFNP

Mary Brown, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Mary Brown works at Westlake Gynecology in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westlake Gynecology
    6836 FM 2244 Rd Bldg 3 Ste 150, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 478-7295

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Floor Therapy
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Floor Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Mary Brown, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912988494
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Brown, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Brown works at Westlake Gynecology in Austin, TX. View the full address on Mary Brown’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Mary Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

