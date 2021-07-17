Mary Brown, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Brown, CFNP
Mary Brown, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Mary Brown works at
Westlake Gynecology6836 FM 2244 Rd Bldg 3 Ste 150, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 478-7295
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very attentive and kind lady. Was in and out in less than 30 minutes. Seriously such a nice woman. She seems to really care when you share your problems.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912988494
Mary Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Mary Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.