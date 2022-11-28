Dr. McKenzie Fogarty, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. McKenzie Fogarty, OD
Overview of Dr. McKenzie Fogarty, OD
Dr. McKenzie Fogarty, OD is an Optometrist in Federal Way, WA.
Dr. Fogarty works at
Dr. Fogarty's Office Locations
Evergreen Eye Center Inc Ps34719 6th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (800) 340-3595
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
This visit was very easy due to the professional, kind & patient staff.
About Dr. McKenzie Fogarty, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1063995181
Dr. Fogarty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogarty accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogarty.
