Overview

Dr. Michael Bridgewater, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Psychologists.



Dr. Bridgewater works at Ft. Worth Psychological Center in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.