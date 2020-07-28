Dr. Litinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neal Litinger, PHD
Overview
Dr. Neal Litinger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Maplewood, NJ.
Dr. Litinger works at
Locations
The Foot Group Llp, 2168 Millburn Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040
Dr. Litinger is an experienced, extremely intelligent and very relatable therapist. He's intuitive and perceptive and always has insightful and spot on comments to share when needed. I recommend him highly for individual, couples and family therapy. He's the 'gold standard' as far as I'm concerned. I totally disagree with the negative review from Jan. 25, 2017. It doesn't even vaguely describe Dr. Litinger. Scheduling appointments is easy and Dr. Litinger always returns every call.
About Dr. Neal Litinger, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316951288
Dr. Litinger works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Litinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litinger.
