Patricia Church accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Church, PA
Overview of Patricia Church, PA
Patricia Church, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Patricia Church's Office Locations
Comprehensive Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Salt Lake City82 S 1100 E Ste 303, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 533-2002Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Patricia Church, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1710262860
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Church, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Church appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.