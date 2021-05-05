Payam Jafari accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Payam Jafari, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Payam Jafari, EDD is a Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Payam Jafari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parvin Shafa M D Inc.113 Waterworks Way Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 329-3733
-
2
Friends Of Family Health Center501 S Idaho St Ste 250, La Habra, CA 90631 Directions (562) 690-0400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Payam Jafari?
Dr. Jafari was able to use his expertise to help me process my emotions and analyze my behavior. He helped me adjust to life after a very difficult time; divorce, moving, changing relationships to name a few. He is smart and capable and I would recommend Dr. Jarafi to anyone who is going through life changes and depression.
About Payam Jafari, EDD
- Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1417207358
Frequently Asked Questions
Payam Jafari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Payam Jafari works at
Payam Jafari speaks Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Payam Jafari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Payam Jafari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Payam Jafari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Payam Jafari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.