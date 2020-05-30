Dr. Phyllis Dworsky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dworsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phyllis Dworsky, PHD
Overview
Dr. Phyllis Dworsky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Redondo Beach, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 423 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 250-5750
- 2 514 N Prospect Ave Fl 3, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (855) 427-2778
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is truly wonderful. But it took me some time to realize. Dr. Dworsky, after the first visit, suggested something that I could not fathom. You might call it denial. I left, planning to never return, until two years later my best friend (whose background is extensive in psychology) said precisely the same thing as what Dr. Dworsky had said. It hit me, the glass shattered, I returned, and since then she has completely and utterly changed my life for the better. I have the utmost respect for her. She is brilliant, gentle, thoughtful, insightful. She doesn't interject and lets you speak your peace. But she will not blow smoke up your ***. She won't shy away from telling you something that may be a hard pill to swallow, though she offers it in a responsible manner. Therapists are hit or miss - some haven't explored their own egos, let alone have business looking at others'. But she is a gem. 10/10 recommend.
About Dr. Phyllis Dworsky, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053461822
