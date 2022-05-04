See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH

Internal Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH

Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Arla works at Mohana R. Arla MD Psc in Louisville, KY with other offices in Lebanon Junction, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Arla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mohana R. Arla MD Psc
    170 Dr Arla Way, Louisville, KY 40229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 955-8480
  2. 2
    Lebanon Junction Dental Center Pllc
    11737 S Preston Hwy, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 833-4631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arla?

    May 04, 2022
    I’ve seen Dr Arla three times and decided he’ll be my PC. He listens, is cheerful. and truly interested in my health. He knows the history of my past visits and can think outside the box treating common ailments. His staff are pleasant and helpful. They want to help everyone.
    Jill B — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arla to family and friends

    Dr. Arla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH.

    About Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790931830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arla accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Arla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Arla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.