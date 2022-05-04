Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH
Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Arla's Office Locations
Mohana R. Arla MD Psc170 Dr Arla Way, Louisville, KY 40229 Directions (502) 955-8480
Lebanon Junction Dental Center Pllc11737 S Preston Hwy, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150 Directions (502) 833-4631
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Arla three times and decided he’ll be my PC. He listens, is cheerful. and truly interested in my health. He knows the history of my past visits and can think outside the box treating common ailments. His staff are pleasant and helpful. They want to help everyone.
About Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790931830
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arla accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Arla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.