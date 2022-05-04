Overview of Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH

Dr. Praveen Arla, MPH is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Arla works at Mohana R. Arla MD Psc in Louisville, KY with other offices in Lebanon Junction, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.