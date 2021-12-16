Rachel Smith accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Smith, PA-C
Rachel Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Rachel Smith works at
Family Doctors of Green Valley-n Pecos Rd291 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 616-9471
- Aetna
- First Health
Rachel Smith is a highly intelligent woman who cares deeply about the health of her patients. She is exceptional because she follows current research, stays updated on new medications, and keenly explores the viability of new treatment approaches. More importantly, she spends enough time with her patients to develop a complete assessment of even the smallest factors that might be affecting patient health or impeding successful treatment. I feel fortunate to have her looking after me, as I tend to neglect my health in favor of more interesting pursuits. You will not find a more caring or more competent health care professional in Las Vegas.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336663970
Rachel Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Rachel Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.