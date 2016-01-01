Dr. Richard Koop, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Koop, OD
Overview of Dr. Richard Koop, OD
Dr. Richard Koop, OD is an Optometrist in Peoria, AZ.
Dr. Koop works at
Dr. Koop's Office Locations
Nationwide Vision24654 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy Ste 102, Peoria, AZ 85383 Directions (480) 360-0916
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Koop, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1417944307
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koop accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koop has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.