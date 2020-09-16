See All Psychologists in Laguna Niguel, CA
Overview

Dr. Richard Landis, PHD is a Psychologist in Laguna Niguel, CA. 

Dr. Landis works at South Satellite Office in Laguna Niguel, CA with other offices in Orange, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Satellite Office
    30101 Town Center Dr Ste 202D, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 424-9110
  2. 2
    Integrative Medical Institute
    1440 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 424-9110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 16, 2020
    I saw Dr. Landis many years ago. I will never forget him. He helped me so much. I definitely recommend him
    About Dr. Richard Landis, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992811913
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Riverside
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Landis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landis.

