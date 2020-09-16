Dr. Landis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Landis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Landis, PHD is a Psychologist in Laguna Niguel, CA.
Dr. Landis works at
Locations
South Satellite Office30101 Town Center Dr Ste 202D, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 424-9110
Integrative Medical Institute1440 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (949) 424-9110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Landis many years ago. I will never forget him. He helped me so much. I definitely recommend him
About Dr. Richard Landis, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1992811913
Education & Certifications
- University of California Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Landis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landis.
Dr. Landis offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.