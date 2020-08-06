Roosevelt Lewis III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Roosevelt Lewis III, NP
Overview of Roosevelt Lewis III, NP
Roosevelt Lewis III, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Roosevelt Lewis III' Office Locations
- 1 1208 Vfw Pkwy Ste 301, Boston, MA 02132 Directions (617) 401-7441
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Honest I didn’t think a child psychiatrist could help my daughter. But he was amazing got her to open up and showed me tools to bridge the parent kid adolescences gap that we have been having since she has been hitting puberty and finding herself. He has been great not only with her but with giving me supportive resources for myself. His professional manner and ability to get my daughter to open up and become comfortable with herself makes me extremely happy. He has some great methods and takes his time. Never did I feel like he did Not care for her emotionally well being. He took in my considerations and also spoke up for her about things I never knew were an issues. My daughter and I have grown closer because of his services. I strongly recommend him to parents looking to reach their children and are will to do the work with their children. He made me see it’s not all on my daughter.
About Roosevelt Lewis III, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Roosevelt Lewis III accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roosevelt Lewis III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Roosevelt Lewis III. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roosevelt Lewis III.
