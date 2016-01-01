Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosa Vazquez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rosa Vazquez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Vazquez works at
Locations
-
1
North General Family Health Center1879 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10035 Directions (212) 423-4500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vazquez?
About Dr. Rosa Vazquez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508945536
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.