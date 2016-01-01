See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Ruth Murray, MSN

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview of Ruth Murray, MSN

Ruth Murray, MSN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Ruth Murray works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ruth Murray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Art Museum
    2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Ruth Murray, MSN

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1598206971
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

