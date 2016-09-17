See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Samantha Stratton, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Samantha Stratton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Samantha Stratton works at Dermatology Consultants, Lexington, KY in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph East
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Consultants, Lexington, KY
    2424 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-9492
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Samantha Stratton, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1336413095
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Samantha Stratton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Samantha Stratton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Samantha Stratton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Samantha Stratton works at Dermatology Consultants, Lexington, KY in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Samantha Stratton’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Samantha Stratton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Stratton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha Stratton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha Stratton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

