Scott Lamprecht, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Doctorate Of Nursing Practice.
Wellness and Education Centers of Nevada2520 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 403-2124Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday11:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Dr Scott is wonderful. He is Very smart & he is dedicated to his work . .He actually cares for his patients I am so glad I found him . I would highly recommend Dr. Scott to My family & friends .
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1801130455
- Doctorate Of Nursing Practice
- American Nurses Credentialing Center-Board Certification
Scott Lamprecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Lamprecht accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Lamprecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Scott Lamprecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Lamprecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Lamprecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Lamprecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.