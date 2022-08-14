Overview

Scott Lamprecht, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Doctorate Of Nursing Practice.



Scott Lamprecht works at Complete Medical Consultants in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.