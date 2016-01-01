See All Chiropractors in Bayside, NY
Dr. Warren Albert, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Warren Albert, DC

Chiropractic
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Warren Albert, DC is a Chiropractor in Bayside, NY. 

Dr. Albert works at Queens County Physical Therapy And Wellness Clinic in Bayside, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Gehnrich, DC
Dr. John Gehnrich, DC
4.9 (161)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Queens County Bayside Office
    20014 44th Ave Ste 2, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 279-2900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Albert?

    Photo: Dr. Warren Albert, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Warren Albert, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Albert to family and friends

    Dr. Albert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Albert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Warren Albert, DC.

    About Dr. Warren Albert, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659448082
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albert works at Queens County Physical Therapy And Wellness Clinic in Bayside, NY. View the full address on Dr. Albert’s profile.

    Dr. Albert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Warren Albert, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.