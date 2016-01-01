See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Seungeun Oh, CRNP

Urology
4.4 (137)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Seungeun Oh, CRNP

Seungeun Oh, CRNP is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Seungeun Oh works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Seungeun Oh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (25)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Seungeun Oh, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1093291775
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Seungeun Oh, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Seungeun Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Seungeun Oh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Seungeun Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Seungeun Oh works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Seungeun Oh’s profile.

    137 patients have reviewed Seungeun Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Seungeun Oh.

