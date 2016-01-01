Seungeun Oh, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Seungeun Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Seungeun Oh, CRNP
Overview of Seungeun Oh, CRNP
Seungeun Oh, CRNP is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Seungeun Oh works at
Seungeun Oh's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Seungeun Oh?
About Seungeun Oh, CRNP
- Urology
- English
- Female
- 1093291775
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Seungeun Oh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Seungeun Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Seungeun Oh works at
137 patients have reviewed Seungeun Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Seungeun Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Seungeun Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Seungeun Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.