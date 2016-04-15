Shannon Chanofsky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Chanofsky
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shannon Chanofsky is a Clinical Psychologist in Troy, NY.
Shannon Chanofsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anova Medical Supply Inc.120 DeFreest Dr, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 723-0081
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shannon Chanofsky?
Absolutely amazing. She's so sweet and caring and I highly recommend her.
About Shannon Chanofsky
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922389824
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Chanofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Chanofsky works at
2 patients have reviewed Shannon Chanofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Chanofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Chanofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Chanofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.