Stephanie Bork, CRNP

Pulmonary Disease
Overview of Stephanie Bork, CRNP

Stephanie Bork, CRNP is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Stephanie Bork works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Bork's Office Locations

    Jefferson Pulmonary Associates
    834 Walnut St Ste 650, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Feb 27, 2020
    Feb 27, 2020
    About Stephanie Bork, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1831537018
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

