Dr. Sue Schonberg, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.8 (4)
Dr. Sue Schonberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Summit, NJ. They graduated from City College of New York and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Schonberg works at Cognitive Therapy Consultation in Summit, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cognitive Therapy Consultation LLC
    597 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-3133

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

4.8
Based on 4 ratings
Nov 22, 2020
I really appreciate Dr. Schonberg! Above-all: Dr. Schonberg is a natural Empath; so her care and regard for her client is very touching and in-sync with the happenings in his/her life. Simultaneously, Dr. Schonberg maintains professionalism and can thus effectively sort-out her client's problems. She also facilitates the client to achieve security and a high self-esteem on one's own. In addition, Dr. Schonberg exemplifies logic, intellect, and knowledge in her advice and mentorship. From my experience with several Therapists, I really consider Dr. Schonberg the Optimal Therapist!
Padmini Sukumaran — Nov 22, 2020
About Dr. Sue Schonberg, PHD

  • Clinical Psychology
  • English
  • 1841409802
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • College of Saint Elizabeth - Counseling Services
  • City College of New York
Dr. Schonberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schonberg works at Cognitive Therapy Consultation in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schonberg’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schonberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schonberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schonberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schonberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.