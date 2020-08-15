See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Modesto, CA
Susan Diamond, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Susan Diamond, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA. 

Susan Diamond works at James O. Henman, Ph.D. in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James O. Henman, Ph.D.
    706 13TH ST, Modesto, CA 95354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 577-1667
    Susan Diamond, MFT
    1317 Oakdale Rd Ste 1110, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 918-6630

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 15, 2020
Susan Diamond is wonderful. She has been a gift in helping to work through difficult life experiences. She was referred to me and from the first visit I felt an immediate sense of peace and calm. Susan has a welcoming, gentle, compassionate demeanor and is highly skilled at helping one to consider perspectives and thought processes that are healing and healthy. Even through COVID, and then a re-location for myself, we do phone appointments and they are just as great as in-person appointments. For anyone who is trying to muster up the courage or initiative to the do the work of healing, Susan is the best and will make one immediately fell at ease and recognize it's a "safe", healing environment.
Alison — Aug 15, 2020
About Susan Diamond, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669696639
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Diamond, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Susan Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Susan Diamond works at James O. Henman, Ph.D. in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Susan Diamond’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Susan Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Diamond.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.