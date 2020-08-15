Susan Diamond, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Diamond, MFT
Susan Diamond, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Susan Diamond works at
James O. Henman, Ph.D.706 13TH ST, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 577-1667
Susan Diamond, MFT1317 Oakdale Rd Ste 1110, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 918-6630
Susan Diamond is wonderful. She has been a gift in helping to work through difficult life experiences. She was referred to me and from the first visit I felt an immediate sense of peace and calm. Susan has a welcoming, gentle, compassionate demeanor and is highly skilled at helping one to consider perspectives and thought processes that are healing and healthy. Even through COVID, and then a re-location for myself, we do phone appointments and they are just as great as in-person appointments. For anyone who is trying to muster up the courage or initiative to the do the work of healing, Susan is the best and will make one immediately fell at ease and recognize it's a "safe", healing environment.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Susan Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Susan Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Diamond.
