Dr. Susan Summerton, OD
Overview
Dr. Susan Summerton, OD is an Optometrist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from 1996.
Dr. Summerton works at
Locations
Lange Eye Institute11834 COUNTY ROAD 101, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 753-4014Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Susan Summerton is one of the top Optometric Physicians in the country that is also a Certified Nutrition Specialist, Diplomat in the American Board of Nutrition and a Fellow in the Ocular Wellness and Nutrition Society. She holds more nutritional credentials that just about any other eye doc in the country. She fits in perfect with my philosophy of eye care at the Lange Eye Institute and she is my personal eye doctor now. She has my highest recommendation. Dr Michael Lange / Lange Eye Institute
About Dr. Susan Summerton, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst University Miami
- 1996
Dr. Summerton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summerton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summerton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summerton speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Summerton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summerton.
