Dr. Susan Summerton, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Susan Summerton, OD is an Optometrist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from 1996.

Dr. Summerton works at Dr. Susan Summerton in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lange Eye Institute
    11834 COUNTY ROAD 101, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 753-4014
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bilateral Cataracts
Contact Lens Exams
Dry Eyes
Bilateral Cataracts
Contact Lens Exams
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bilateral Cataracts Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Dr Susan Summerton is one of the top Optometric Physicians in the country that is also a Certified Nutrition Specialist, Diplomat in the American Board of Nutrition and a Fellow in the Ocular Wellness and Nutrition Society. She holds more nutritional credentials that just about any other eye doc in the country. She fits in perfect with my philosophy of eye care at the Lange Eye Institute and she is my personal eye doctor now. She has my highest recommendation. Dr Michael Lange / Lange Eye Institute
    Dr Michael Lange — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Susan Summerton, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437238912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst University Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • 1996
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Summerton, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summerton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Summerton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Summerton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Summerton works at Dr. Susan Summerton in The Villages, FL. View the full address on Dr. Summerton’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Summerton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summerton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summerton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summerton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

