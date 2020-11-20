See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Sylvia Lagdan, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.9 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sylvia Lagdan, ARNP

Sylvia Lagdan, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Sylvia Lagdan works at Cascade Mental Health in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Sylvia Lagdan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cascade Mental Health
    3707 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 20, 2020
    she has always listened to me and makes herself available to help. I really trust her
    Lani Wolff — Nov 20, 2020
    About Sylvia Lagdan, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1508812041
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sylvia Lagdan, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sylvia Lagdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sylvia Lagdan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sylvia Lagdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sylvia Lagdan works at Cascade Mental Health in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Sylvia Lagdan’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Sylvia Lagdan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Lagdan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvia Lagdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvia Lagdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.