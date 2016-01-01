Overview of Tabor Dizon, PA-C

Tabor Dizon, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with Windham Hospital.



Tabor Dizon works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Willimantic, CT with other offices in Tolland, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.