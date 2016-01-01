Tabor Dizon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tabor Dizon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tabor Dizon, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tabor Dizon, PA-C
Tabor Dizon, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with Windham Hospital.
Tabor Dizon works at
Tabor Dizon's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1703 Main St, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 456-1252
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group200 Merrow Rd, Tolland, CT 06084 Directions (860) 886-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Tabor Dizon, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1154622553
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac University
Frequently Asked Questions
Tabor Dizon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tabor Dizon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tabor Dizon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tabor Dizon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tabor Dizon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tabor Dizon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.