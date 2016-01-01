See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Englewood, CO
Tamara Burdi, RN

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Tamara Burdi, RN

Tamara Burdi, RN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, CO. 

Tamara Burdi works at All About Women's Care in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tamara Burdi's Office Locations

    All About Women's Care
    All About Women's Care
799 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113
(303) 633-5663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Photo: Tamara Burdi, RN
    About Tamara Burdi, RN

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568578276
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center School of Nursing
    Primary Care
