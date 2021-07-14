Dr. Tara McCannel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCannel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara McCannel, PHD is an Ocular Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ocular Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Doris Stein Eye Research Center200 Stein Plz Fl 1, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3528
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. McCannel for 11 years. Originally for a suspicious freckle-like spot on my retina. She monitored the condition with 6 month testing and visual checks. When it changed to choroidal melanoma cancer after 6 years, she and her team treated my eye surgically with radiation and repaired a retinal lesion in 2013. She continues to monitor my eyes and I remain cancer-free in both eyes. She has always shown to be a caring, expert, and professional doctor.
- Ocular Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1790707842
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of Toronto (Univ. Health Network)
- University Of Toronto (Univ. Health Network)
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
