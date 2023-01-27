Dr. Todd Agnew, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agnew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Agnew, OD
Overview of Dr. Todd Agnew, OD
Dr. Todd Agnew, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Agnew works at
Dr. Agnew's Office Locations
-
1
Key-Whitman Eye Center Dallas11442 N Central Expy Fl 1, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 220-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agnew?
Dr. Agnew has a great personality that puts you at ease. He's very professional. He took the time to answer my questions in language I could understand. I would definitely recommend Dr. Agnew. He will calm your anxiety and explain everything so that you understand.
About Dr. Todd Agnew, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1285660654
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agnew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agnew accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agnew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agnew works at
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Agnew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agnew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agnew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agnew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.