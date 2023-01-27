See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Dallas, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Todd Agnew, OD

Optometry
5.0 (53)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Todd Agnew, OD

Dr. Todd Agnew, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Agnew works at Key-Whitman Eye Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agnew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Key-Whitman Eye Center Dallas
    11442 N Central Expy Fl 1, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 220-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications
Astigmatism
Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Todd Agnew, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285660654
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
