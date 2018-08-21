See All Pediatricians in Kansas City, MO
Vanessa McAnally, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Vanessa McAnally, FNP-C

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Vanessa McAnally, FNP-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. 

Vanessa McAnally works at Meritas Health Express - 64th Street in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Express - 64th Street
    5330 NW 64th St, Kansas City, MO 64151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Vanessa McAnally?

    Aug 21, 2018
    I had a sinus infection and slight fever. Saw Vanessa at Meritas Liberty Hyvee. She listened to,my concerns without judgement and did a focused exam.
    — Aug 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Vanessa McAnally, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Vanessa McAnally, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Vanessa McAnally to family and friends

    Vanessa McAnally's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Vanessa McAnally

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vanessa McAnally, FNP-C.

    About Vanessa McAnally, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1861866121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanessa McAnally, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vanessa McAnally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vanessa McAnally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Vanessa McAnally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vanessa McAnally works at Meritas Health Express - 64th Street in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Vanessa McAnally’s profile.

    Vanessa McAnally has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa McAnally.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa McAnally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa McAnally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.