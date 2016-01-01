Buffalo houses the nationally ranked Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and a couple of high-performing medical facilities, including Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy-Hospital Buffalo. The Buffalo Psychiatry Center offers mental health care. Children can find general care in the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

Buffalo’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as #34 in Cancer for adult specialty. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center rates high performing in two procedures and conditions, including:

gastroenterology & gi surgery

urology

U.S. News ranks the Buffalo General Medical Center as the #1 healthcare facility in Buffalo and the #17 ranked facility in New York. Buffalo General Medical Center is high performing in 14 procedures and conditions, including: