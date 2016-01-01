Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Milwaukee, WI

Find qualified optometrists near you in Milwaukee, WI who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
View All
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

245 Results for Optometry near Milwaukee, WI

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee has several large healthcare systems in the area. The largest, Aurora Health Care, serves eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. It has 15 hospitals and more than 150 primary and specialty care clinics. Aurora Health Care also has the largest free clinic in Wisconsin. It offers urgent care and mental health services to underserved communities. For veterans, there's a 196-bed medical center.

Milwaukee’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin #1 in Milwaukee and #2 in the state. It ranks nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:

  • #44 in Rehabilitation
  • #50 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

For top-ranked pediatric care in Milwaukee, there’s Children’s Wisconsin, a general medical and surgical facility. Children’s Wisconsin ranks nationally in 6 pediatric specialties, including:

  • #16 in Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
  • #20 in Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery
  • #37 in Pediatric Cancer
5 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.