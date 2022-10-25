See All Gastroenterologists in Paramus, NJ
Alicia Carti, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alicia Carti, APN

Gastroenterology
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alicia Carti, APN is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. 

Alicia Carti works at Bergen Medical Associates in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paramus Office
    1 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alicia Carti?

    Oct 25, 2022
    Alecia Carti is 5 stars. Easy to talk to. No rushing. Very skilled at her craft.
    Bill Sposa — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alicia Carti, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Alicia Carti, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alicia Carti to family and friends

    Alicia Carti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alicia Carti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alicia Carti, APN.

    About Alicia Carti, APN

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356339956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alicia Carti, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicia Carti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alicia Carti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alicia Carti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alicia Carti works at Bergen Medical Associates in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Alicia Carti’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Alicia Carti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Carti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Carti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Carti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alicia Carti, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.