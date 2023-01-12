See All Bariatric Doctors in Naperville, IL
Amanda Davenport, PA-C

Bariatric Medicine
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amanda Davenport, PA-C is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. 

Amanda Davenport works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-7205
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    24600 W 127th St Bldg 100, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 731-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
    Jan 12, 2023
    Everything was great
    — Jan 12, 2023
    About Amanda Davenport, PA-C

    • Bariatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1922331354
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Davenport, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Davenport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Amanda Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Davenport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

