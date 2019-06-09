See All Nurse Practitioners in Puyallup, WA
Betty White, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Betty White, ARNP

Betty White, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. 

Betty White works at Proliance Puyallup Surgeons in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Betty White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Puyallup Surgical Consultants
    1519 3rd St SE Ste 230, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 841-8640
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Betty White, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093792285
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Betty White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Betty White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Betty White works at Proliance Puyallup Surgeons in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Betty White’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Betty White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Betty White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Betty White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Betty White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

