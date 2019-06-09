Betty White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Betty White, ARNP
Overview of Betty White, ARNP
Betty White, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA.
Betty White works at
Betty White's Office Locations
Puyallup Surgical Consultants1519 3rd St SE Ste 230, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 841-8640Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Betty to anyone. She is attentive, smart and actually listens before making any recommendations. Betty is the best!!
About Betty White, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Betty White accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Betty White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Betty White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Betty White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Betty White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.