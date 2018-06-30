See All Psychologists in Tacoma, WA
Psychology
16 years of experience

Dr. Brett Copeland, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from George Fox University.

Dr. Copeland works at LifeStance Health in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Qliance Medical Management Inc
    2420 S Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 (253) 752-7320

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Panic Attack
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Stress
Stress Management
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Choice Health
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Humana
    Molina Healthcare
    Premera Blue Cross
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jun 30, 2018
    This man was helpful in helping walk out desolate places and "out the other side". His level of caring and professional attitude were instrumental in my continued recovery. Dr Copeland listened with empathy and inserted humor when it was needed. (Ask him about the 6lb large mouth bass). Ill not forget. I am better for allowing these dedicated professionals into my life
    David Lawrence in Olympia, WA — Jun 30, 2018
    About Dr. Brett Copeland, PSY.D

    Psychology
    16 years of experience
    English
    1154592111
    George Fox University
    Dr. Brett Copeland, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Copeland works at LifeStance Health in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Copeland's profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

