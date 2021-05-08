Brooke Weidig, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brooke Weidig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brooke Weidig, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brooke Weidig, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Branch, Galveston, Tx and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Brooke Weidig works at
Locations
Vytalus Medical Group23330 US 59 Ste 300, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-3223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brooke is a very caring dr who takes her time with you and explains what she wants to do for you. Hard to find drs that act like they really care about you
About Brooke Weidig, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386691905
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Branch, Galveston, Tx
- Texas A&M University, Tx
