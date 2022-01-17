See All Nurse Practitioners in Ventura, CA
Colette Frena, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Overview of Colette Frena, NP

Colette Frena, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA. 

Colette Frena works at Centers For Family Health in Ventura, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Colette Frena's Office Locations

    Buenaventura Medical Clinic
    120 N ASHWOOD AVE, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 658-5800

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 17, 2022
I’ve had only positive outcomes and conversations with Colette. She is truly a credit to Primary Medical.
Jan 17, 2022
About Colette Frena, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023137247
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Colette Frena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Colette Frena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Colette Frena works at Centers For Family Health in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Colette Frena’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Colette Frena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colette Frena.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colette Frena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colette Frena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

