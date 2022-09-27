Daniel Chan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Chan, PA-C
Overview
Daniel Chan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine.
Daniel Chan works at
Locations
-
1
Meridian Medical Group2460 Mission St Ste 208, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 642-8522Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Chan?
EXCELLENT, EVERY TIME I GO VISIT, I FEEL SO MUCH BETTER.
About Daniel Chan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205926052
Education & Certifications
- Stanford School of Medicine
- Stanford University Physician Assistant Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Chan works at
Daniel Chan speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Daniel Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.