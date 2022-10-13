Overview of Dr. Aaron Schachter, MD

Dr. Aaron Schachter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Schachter works at Connecticut Ortho Specs in Milford, CT with other offices in Branford, CT and Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.