Dr. Schachter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Schachter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Schachter, MD
Dr. Aaron Schachter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Schachter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schachter's Office Locations
-
1
Ct Orthopedic Specialists258 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 877-5522
-
2
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists PC Dba1224 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 752-3100
-
3
Orthopedic Health849 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 248-6325
-
4
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists PC Dba2200 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 752-3100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schachter?
I had a total knee replacement two years ago due to arthritis and at that time, i wasn't sure if I should have the procedure. But after speaking to the doctor and doing some research I decided to go ahead with the surgery. That decision was ultimately the best decision that I made. I can now walk totally pain free, skip, maybe even jump :). I was amazed how quickly my recovery was and how good it was to be on my way to a better quality of life. Thank you to Dr. Schachter for being the specialist you are....
About Dr. Aaron Schachter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841481306
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schachter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schachter works at
Dr. Schachter has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schachter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Schachter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schachter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schachter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schachter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.