Dr. Aasim Kamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aasim Kamal, MD
Overview of Dr. Aasim Kamal, MD
Dr. Aasim Kamal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Kamal works at
Dr. Kamal's Office Locations
-
1
Axis Eye Center LLC5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 103, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 942-2020
-
2
Phoenician Pain & Rehabilitation Center1343 N Alma School Rd Ste 135, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 942-2020
-
3
Axis Eye Center - Phoenix1800 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 942-2020
-
4
Axis Eye Center - Mesa10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 205, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (602) 942-2020
-
5
Axis Eye Center - Scottsdale8415 N Pima Rd Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 942-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamal?
Dr Kamal replaced two cataracts and also performed YAG procedures in late 2013 - early 2014. He took his time finding the perfect eye drops to treat my glaucoma. Subsequent ophthalmologists have commented on his superior surgical techniques and even the way he placed the little duct plugs. Everything is still in good shape almost 10 years later, including my eye pressure. I just wanted to thank Dr Kamal, even though it's a little late. Janet Ball
About Dr. Aasim Kamal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1902895931
Education & Certifications
- Gimbel Eye Centre
- New York Med College At We
- New York Med College
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamal works at
Dr. Kamal has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.