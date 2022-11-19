Overview

Dr. Abbey Wolf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Wolf works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Thoracic Surgery at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.