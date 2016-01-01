Dr. Abhisek Swaika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swaika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhisek Swaika, MD
Overview of Dr. Abhisek Swaika, MD
Dr. Abhisek Swaika, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.
Dr. Swaika works at
Dr. Swaika's Office Locations
Queens Medical Associates17660 UNION TPKE, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 460-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abhisek Swaika, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992010136
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
