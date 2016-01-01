Overview of Dr. Abhisek Swaika, MD

Dr. Abhisek Swaika, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.



Dr. Swaika works at Queens Medical Associates in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.