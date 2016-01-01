See All Hematologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Abhishek Marballi, MD

Hematology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abhishek Marballi, MD

Dr. Abhishek Marballi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Marballi works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Marballi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
    1003 S 5th St Fl 4, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 403-1677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Reticulosarcoma
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Reticulosarcoma

Treatment frequency



Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Abhishek Marballi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184930430
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Odessa Medical Institute
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abhishek Marballi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marballi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marballi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marballi works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Marballi’s profile.

    Dr. Marballi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marballi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marballi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marballi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

